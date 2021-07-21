3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Health department breaks..

COVID-19 latest: Health department breaks down latest figures

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Health department breaks down latest figures

Victoria has recorded 26 new local COVID-19 cases.

It’s the highest daily figure since September last year.

All of the new cases have been linked to current outbreaks.

Of the 26 new cases, 24 were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

Of the two that weren’t, one only visited a petrol station in regional Victoria on their way home to isolate.

COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said as soon as the woman found out she was a close contact she drove back home, stopping only to get fuel and even sanitised her credit card before paying for the fuel.

The other is understood to have caught the virus at AAMI Park and was in the community for one day while they were infectious.

They visited Prahran Market on Saturday morning.

Seven of the new cases are linked to Trinity Grammar, six to Ms Frankie and five to St Patrick’s Primary School at Murrumbeena.

Two are connected to the Phillip Island outbreak, two are household contacts of the Mildura case and two are household contacts of the Hume case.

One is a household contact of an MCG case and the other is the AAMI Park case mentioned above.

There were 43,674 test results received yesterday.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332