COVID-19 latest: Health department breaks down latest figures

Victoria has recorded 26 new local COVID-19 cases.

It’s the highest daily figure since September last year.

All of the new cases have been linked to current outbreaks.

Of the 26 new cases, 24 were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

Of the two that weren’t, one only visited a petrol station in regional Victoria on their way home to isolate.

COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said as soon as the woman found out she was a close contact she drove back home, stopping only to get fuel and even sanitised her credit card before paying for the fuel.

The other is understood to have caught the virus at AAMI Park and was in the community for one day while they were infectious.

They visited Prahran Market on Saturday morning.

Seven of the new cases are linked to Trinity Grammar, six to Ms Frankie and five to St Patrick’s Primary School at Murrumbeena.

Two are connected to the Phillip Island outbreak, two are household contacts of the Mildura case and two are household contacts of the Hume case.

One is a household contact of an MCG case and the other is the AAMI Park case mentioned above.

There were 43,674 test results received yesterday.