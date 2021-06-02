3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 LATEST: Lockdown extended by..

COVID-19 LATEST: Lockdown extended by government

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 LATEST: Lockdown extended by government

Melbourne will be in lockdown for at least the next week.

The government announced on Wednesday it would be extending the lockdown for another seven days from Thursday night’s initial end.

It means the lockdown is now scheduled to end on June 10.

There will still be only five reasons to leave home, but the five-kilometre limit for exercise and shopping will be expanded to 10 kilometres.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from government

Students in Year 11 and Year 12 will return to the classroom for face-to-face learning.

Regional Victoria will come out of lockdown as scheduled tomorrow night, provided there is no community transmission in the next 24 hours.

However, a number of restrictions will remain in place.

The news comes after Victoria recorded another six new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to midnight.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332