COVID-19 LATEST: Lockdown extended by government

Melbourne will be in lockdown for at least the next week.

The government announced on Wednesday it would be extending the lockdown for another seven days from Thursday night’s initial end.

It means the lockdown is now scheduled to end on June 10.

There will still be only five reasons to leave home, but the five-kilometre limit for exercise and shopping will be expanded to 10 kilometres.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from government

Students in Year 11 and Year 12 will return to the classroom for face-to-face learning.

Regional Victoria will come out of lockdown as scheduled tomorrow night, provided there is no community transmission in the next 24 hours.

However, a number of restrictions will remain in place.

The news comes after Victoria recorded another six new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to midnight.