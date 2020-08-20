COVID-19 latest: Victoria records lowest new case figure in more than five weeks

Victoria has recorded the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks.

In the past 24 hours, 179 new coronavirus cases have been detected.

It’s the lowest daily figure since July 13.

Sadly, nine people have died with COVID-19, bringing the Victorian pandemic death toll to 385.

Seven of today’s deaths have been linked to aged care.

The number of active cases in Victoria has fallen by 443 cases to 4421.

It comes after the active case figure fell by more than 2000 yesterday.

CURRENT COVID-19 SNAPSHOT:

626 people in hospital with COVID-19

40 people in intensive care, including 25 on ventilators

668 active cases among health workers

1732 active cases in aged care

4421 active cases (down by 443 on yesterday)

3808 cases with an unknown source (up by 24 from yesterday)

20,326 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

#Covid19VicData for 21 August 2020.

NEW CASES THIS WEEK:

August 15: 303

August 16: 279

August 17: 282

August 18: 222

August 19: 216

August 20: 222

TODAY: 179