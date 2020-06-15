COVID-19 latest: Protester tests positive as Victoria records worst day in almost a month

Victoria has recorded its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in almost a month.

A person who attended Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally is one of twelve new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it is unlikely the protester, who wore a face mask to the rally, contracted the virus there.

The case has not been linked to the other protester who has tested positive to coronavirus.

Seven of today’s new cases are linked to Coburg family outbreak, while two are linked to a hospital patient who tested positive yesterday.

St Dominic’s Primary School in Broadmeadows and Pakenham Springs Primary School have been closed after students tested positive. Two students have tested positive at each school.

The number of people in intensive care has risen to three, one more than yesterday.

Today’s figures bring Victoria’s COVID-19 tally to 1732.

