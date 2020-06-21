COVID-19 latest: State of emergency extended as community transmission spikes

The State of Emergency in Victoria has been extended until 11.59pm on July 19 as another 19 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the state.

Four of today’s new cases are workers at the Stamford Plaza Hotel, bringing the total number of cases linked to that cluster to 13.

Two family clusters have also grown.

One case has been linked to a Keilor Downs family, bringing that cluster to 11 cases across nine households.

A Coburg family outbreak has also increased by one case to 14.

Meanwhile, a grade three student at St Mary’s Primary School in Hampton has returned a positive test. The student was infectious while at school and the school will be closed until Wednesday for cleaning and contact tracing.

Essendon’s Conor McKenna has also tested positive and is included in today’s figures.

Another 10 cases have been attributed to community transmission.

A total of 210 cases are now believed to have spread via community transmission.

Four of today’s cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 121 now active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Victoria Police is increasing checks to ensure people are following lockdown restrictions.

Those caught breaking the coronavirus restrictions face fines of $1652.

“There will be very strong enforcement,” Police Minister Lisa Neville said today.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 11 – 8

June 12 – 4

June 13 – 8

June 14 – 9

June 15 – 12

June 16 – 9

June 17 – 21

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

TODAY – 19