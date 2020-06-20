Restrictions tighten again as infected Victorians refuse to isolate

Victoria’s planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions won’t be going ahead as planned.

It comes after 25 fresh cases emerged in the past 24 hours.

A frustrated premier, Daniel Andrews, said on Saturday that confirmed cases, and their close contacts, had not been isolating as told.

The number of visitors allowed at one home will reduce from 20 to 5 people from midnight on Sunday.

Family to family transmission has emerged as an issue.

There is also going to be a delay in the planned increase in gathering limits for businesses and community facilities.

Pubs, cafes and places of worship will remain open, but at the current limit of 20.

Gyms will be able to re-open as planned from Monday, but with a limit of 20.

A hardship fund has also been established.

Anybody who is not eligible for sick leave but is a confirmed case, or a close contact of a confirmed case, will be eligible for a $1500 hardship grant to ensure they don’t go to work.