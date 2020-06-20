Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records worst day in more than 10 weeks

Victoria has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 figure in more than 10 weeks.

Another 25 people have tested positive to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, more than on any day since April 7.

Just one of today’s new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 11 – 8

June 12 – 4

June 13 – 8

June 14 – 9

June 15 – 12

June 16 – 9

June 17 – 21

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

TODAY – 25