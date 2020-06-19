Restrictions to ease on Monday despite rise in COVID-19 cases

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will go ahead on Monday, despite fears of a second wave, with 90 new cases confirmed across the state this week.

Earlier in the week, health authorities said the next stage of relaxation could be postponed of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Speaking at a press conference today, Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said despite another day of double-digits, the easing of restrictions will go ahead as planned on Monday.

“The current plan is to go ahead,” she said.

From Monday, cafes, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, concert venues, theatres, libraries and halls will be permitted up to 50 patrons.

Gyms and indoor sports centres will open to up to 20 people, while group exercise will be limited to 10.

People will be permitted to drink at pubs and restaurants without buying a meal.

The ski season will also be permitted to open.

Shared facilities at campgrounds may reopen, as can TAB facilities.

Non-contact sporting competitions may resume for adults, while full-contact sport can restart for kids.