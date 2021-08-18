Testing call-out after St Kilda sex worker tests positive to COVID-19

A sex worker in St Kilda has tested positive to COVID-19, heightening concerns about the spread of the virus in that area.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the case just before 8.30am, and it was confirmed at today’s COVID-19 press conference.

Health Minister Martin Foley says the COVID-positive sex worker is in quarantine.

“There is no evidence of transmission having occurred because of this person’s sex work occupation, but out of caution we are asking that if you have employed a sex worker in St Kilda you need to come forward and get tested,” he said.

Yesterday, health authorities revealed mystery cases were “starting to centre around” the St Kilda area.

Victoria recorded 24 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Of the new cases, four are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Eighteen have been in isolation for their entire infectious period, and six have been in the community.

COVID-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar says health authorities are “exceptionally concerned about what we don’t know” in the St Kilda area.

“There are clearly a number of chains of transmission that we do not yet have full pictures of.”

There are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria and two in intensive care.

There were 27,173 vaccine doses administered at public vaccination hubs yesterday, and 39,832 COVID-19 test results were received.

There are now 524 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.