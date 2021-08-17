Melbourne’s mystery cases are ‘starting to centre around a certain geographic area’

Residents in three government areas are being urged to come forward for testing urgently if they’re showing any symptoms of COVID-19, with mystery cases “starting to centre around a certain geographic area”.

Premier Daniel Andrews urged residents in the Port Phillip, Glen Eira and Bayside areas to come forward for testing if they show “any symptoms at all”.

“Anyone in Bayside, Glen Eira or the Port Philip LGAs, who are experiencing symptoms, please come forward and get tested and please don’t delay in doing so,” he said at today’s COVID-19 press conference.

Victoria recorded 24 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday. Three are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Deputy Secretary Kate Mason says the unlinked cases are “starting to centre around a certain geographic area of Melbourne”.

A total of five unlinked cases (three from today and two previous) now relate to the St Kilda area.

One lives in Dandenong and works in St Kilda, one lives in Middle Park and works in St Kilda, and three both live and work in St Kilda.

Today’s new cases:

Three linked to Al Taqwa

Nine linked to Glenroy West Primary School

Four cases linked to the St Kilda East community outbreak

Two cases linked to 480 Lygon Street public housing tower

Three cases linked to Newport community outbreak

UNLINKED: One St Kilda resident without clear links to other cases

City of Melbourne resident and a St Kilda resident who are known to each other

