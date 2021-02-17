COVID-19 latest: Victoria records NO new community cases
Victoria has recorded no new local cases of COVID-19.
It’s the second day in a row the state has recorded no new community cases.
Another case of coronavirus has been picked up in hotel quarantine.
More than 30,000 test results were received in the past 24 hours.
It comes as Victoria returns to a “COVID-normal” life, with a snap five-day lockdown over.
