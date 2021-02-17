3AW
Victoria returns to post-lockdown life

3 hours ago
3aw news
Victoria has again kicked back into post-lockdown life, with workers heading into the city and children back at school this morning.

The snap five-day lockdown, Victoria’s third shutdown in the past year due to COVID-19, ended at midnight.

Victorians can now go more than five kilometres from their home, but outdoor gatherings are capped at 20 and only five visitors are allowed in the home.

Masks still need to be worn indoors, and outside where you can’t social distance.

Tennis fans will be back at Melbourne Park for the final four days of the Australian Open.

But not everybody is celebrating.

Some economists estimate up to a billion dollars has been lost in Victoria since the snap lockdown kicked into effect, while the Australian Industry Group believes some $2.3 billion of household spending was lost or postponed.

All retail can reopen today, along with restaurants and bars.

But Richmond bar owner Zac Kimmel isn’t rejoicing.

“Once again, another week has been lost, another week of earnings, another week backwards,” he said.

“We are in a position now where every day counts.”

