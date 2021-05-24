COVID-19 LATEST: New rules introduced as Victorian outbreak grows

Another community transmitted COVID-19 case has been recorded in Victoria.

The new case, a man in his 60s, has been linked to the City of Whittlesea outbreak.

He was symptomatic before the first case was detected, so health authorities believe he could be a source case.

It brings the number of active cases of community transmission in Victoria to five.

New COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced for Greater Melbourne from 6pm tonight, as authorities scramble to control the outbreak.

RULES FROM 6PM TONIGHT:

Private gatherings: Limited to five visitors per day

Limited to five visitors per day Public gatherings: Maximum of 30 people

Maximum of 30 people Face masks: Mandatory in indoor spaces outside the home for all over-12s unless an exemption applies

People visiting regional Victoria from Melbourne can still do so, but the restrictions follow them.

Press PLAY below for some of the COVID-19 press conference + Neil Mitchell’s reaction

EXPOSURE SITES:

Tier 1 exposure sites:

Jump! Swim School at Bundoora on May 21 between 8.55am and 10.15am.

Nando’s in Dalton Rd, Epping on May 19 between 8.30pm and 9.20pm.

Woolworths Epping North on Lyndarum Drive on May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.

If you were at any of the above venues at the specified times you must isolate for 14 days and get tested as soon as possible.

Highpoint Shopping Centre on May 20 between 5pm and 8pm.

If you were at the above venue at the specified times you must isolate until further notice and get tested as soon as possible.

Tier 2 exposure sites:

Futsal Brunswick in Victoria Street, Brunswick on May 23 between 9am and 10am.

Epping North Shopping Centre on Lyndarum Drive on May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.50pm.

House and Party (store) in Epping on May 22 between 5.15pm and 5.50pm.

Urban Diner Food Court at Pacific Epping Shopping Centre on May 23, between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Shell Coles Express Reservoir on the corner of Broadway and Whitelaw streets on May 18 between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

B.T. Connor Reserve on Broadhurst Ave, Reservoir on May 21, between 8pm and 11.30pm.

If you were at any of the Tier 2 sites listed above at the specified times you must get tested and isolate until you have a negative result.