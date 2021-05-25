3AW
LATEST: Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to nine as four more test positive

1 hour ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for LATEST: Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to nine as four more test positive

Another four people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria.

It takes the total number of active community cases to nine.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told Tom Elliott all four of the new cases were household contacts of the fifth case announced earlier today.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from Brett Sutton on 3AW

EXPOSURE SITES:

Tier 1 exposure sites:

  • Jump! Swim School at Bundoora on May 21 between 8.55am and 10.15am.
  • Nando’s in Dalton Rd, Epping on May 19 between 8.30pm and 9.20pm.
  • Woolworths Epping North on Lyndarum Drive on May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.
  • Kidstuff at Highpoint Shopping Centre (Level 2) on May 20 between 5.20pm and 5.55pm.
  • Smiggle at Highpoint Shopping Centre (Level 3) on May 20 between 5.55pm and 6.30pm.
  • Toyworld at Highpoint Shopping Centre (Level 2) on May 20 between 5.30pm and 6.20pm.
  • Ishka at Highpoint Shopping Centre (Level 2) on May 20 between 5.45pm and 6.20pm.
  • Lush Cosmetics at Highpoint Shopping Centre (Level 2) between 6.05pm and 6.35pm.
  • McDonald’s at Clifton Hill (199 Queens Parade) on May 22 between 6pm and 7pm.
  • Bamboo House in the CBD (47 Little Bourke Street) on May 21 between 11am and 11.50am.

If you were at any of the above venues at the specified times you must isolate for 14 days and get tested as soon as possible.

YOU CAN STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH ALL POSSIBLE EXPOSURE SITES (INCLUDING TIER 2 & 3) HERE

COVID-19 LATEST: New rules introduced as Victorian outbreak grows

coronavirus latest
News
