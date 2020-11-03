Premier criticises beachgoers as Victoria records fifth day without a new COVID-19 case
Premier Daniel Andrews has criticised maskless Victorians who packed beaches yesterday, as the state recorded a fifth consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case or death.
There are currently 30 active cases of coronavirus across the state.
Two Victorians are in hospital with COVID-19, neither are in intensive care.
There were 17,357 tests conducted yesterday.
Premier Daniel Andrews expressed disappointment about crowds at Melbourne’s beaches yesterday.
“Unless we have that absolute collective sense of absolute responsibility for where we find ourselves … we won’t get the good outcomes we’ve all worked so hard to achieve,” he said.
“We don’t want to see any more of those scenes where people are too close together and particularly are not wearing masks.
“It makes a profound difference.”
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 1.7, down from 1.9 yesterday.
There were two cases with an unknown source detected in Melbourne from October 19 to November 1.
THIS WEEK:
October 28: 2 new cases, 2 deaths
October 29: 3 new cases, 0 deaths
October 30: 1 new case, 0 deaths
October 31: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 1: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 2: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
TODAY: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
