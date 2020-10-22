COVID-19: East Preston Islamic College parent tests positive to coronavirus

Victoria has recorded one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The single new case recorded is a parent of a student at the East Preston Islamic College, where a boy who was meant to be quarantining attended classes for several days before testing positive to COVID-19.

No known contact is known between the parent and the current outbreak in Melbourne’s north.

All families with children at the school have been urged to come forward for testing today.

Approximately 800 people in Melbourne’s north have been asked to self-isolate after possible exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 fragments have been detected in sewage at Ararat.

Residents with any symptoms have been asked to get a coronavirus test immediately.

There are currently 100 active cases across Victoria.

There are eight people in hospital with coronavirus, none of which are in intensive care.

More than 19,000 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday.

The rolling 14-day average in Melbourne is 5.5, with 10 cases with an unknown source recorded from October 7 to 20.

Regional Victoria’s rolling 14-day average is 0.3.

THIS WEEK:

October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 19: 4 new cases, 1 death

October 20: 1 new case (and one positive Victorian in interstate quarantine) 0 deaths

October 21: 3 new cases, 0 deaths

October 22: 5 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 1 new case, 0 deaths