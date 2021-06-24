COVID-positive dry cleaner says he did ‘everything right’ and still contracted the virus

A COVID-positive dry cleaner says he took every precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus in his Sandringham shop, but he still caught it.

Henry Li tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday, after one of his employees, who had recently returned from Sydney, contracted the virus.

He is now in a hot quarantine hotel.

“We really carefully do everything and we still got it. I don’t know what happened,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Always wear the mask, and sanitise the hands and ask the customer wear the mask and check in.”

Mr Li says he is in good health, and his wife and two sons have so far returned negative tests, but he’s concerned for his employee.

“He’s not very good, he’s got quite serious symptoms.”

Image: Google Maps