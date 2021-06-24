3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-positive dry cleaner says he..

COVID-positive dry cleaner says he did ‘everything right’ and still contracted the virus

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for COVID-positive dry cleaner says he did ‘everything right’ and still contracted the virus

A COVID-positive dry cleaner says he took every precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus in his Sandringham shop, but he still caught it.

Henry Li tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday, after one of his employees, who had recently returned from Sydney, contracted the virus.

He is now in a hot quarantine hotel.

“We really carefully do everything and we still got it. I don’t know what happened,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Always wear the mask, and sanitise the hands and ask the customer wear the mask and check in.”

Mr Li says he is in good health, and his wife and two sons have so far returned negative tests, but he’s concerned for his employee.

“He’s not very good, he’s got quite serious symptoms.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell speak to Mr Li on air

Image: Google Maps

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332