Cracks found in Qantas plane, dozens more inspected

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

More than 30 Qantas planes will be inspected after cracks were found in one aircraft during a maintenance check.

The airline says the cracks pose no immediate risks to on-board safety, but inspections will be carried out on 33 of its Boeing 737 planes.

Concerns have been raised globally about cracks in the 737NG aircraft.

US aviation officials earlier this year ordered inspections of all of the planes, which had operated more than 30,000 flights.

Qantas says it is checking jets with more than 22,000 cycles in its fleet this week, rather than over the next seven months.