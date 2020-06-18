CRIME SPIKE: Incoming Victoria Police chief responds to latest figures

Crime is up 3.5 per cent in Victoria, with 70 more offences being committed per day than at the same time last year.

The latest figures have revealed more than 540,000 offences were recorded in Victoria in the past 12 months.

There has been thousands more thefts, with most related to car thefts and car break ins.

There’s also been thousands more burglaries at homes and businesses.

Increases, too, for breaches of family violence orders, property damage and drug possession.

There’s also been a significant jump in offending by 10 to 17-year-olds in Brimbank, where a 15-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Incoming Victoria Police chief Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell said police didn’t shy away from the fact there was an issue in Melbourne’s west.

“We think we’re making some inroads out there,” he said.

“These things are very long haul.

“There’s no quick results.”

Click PLAY below to hear him discuss the latest figures