Crows coach admits he’ll watch AFLX with “fingers crossed”

Adelaide coach Don Pyke admits there will be some players his club won’t let play AFLX due to injury fears.

The concept, which has divided opinion among clubs, players and fans, kicks off again next month.

Pyke threw his support behind the adjusted format on Sportsday.

However, he said he’d have his “fingers crossed” while watching.

“It’s obviously a risk and I think every club is committed to four players,” the Crows coach said.

“From our point of view, we see it as a bit of commitment to the game, to be honest.

“I think the AFL wants to explore what the game can offer.

“I think last year, unfortunately, the way it was scheduled and programmed (meant) a lot of clubs didn’t play the bigger name players.

“Obviously there will be some guys we’ve probably got a no risk policy with and we won’t make them available … every club will be the same.

“But I think it’s important we support these things.”

