Cup brawl: Ugly fight breaks out at Flemington — video

Footage has emerged of an ugly brawl between exiting racegoers at Flemington after yesterday’s Melbourne Cup.

With Uber rendered useless due to tech glitches, tensions were running high at the ride-sharing app’s dedicated drop-off zone.

It was about 5.45pm that the brawl broke out.

Footage captured by 3AW shows about five men involved in the fight, with several punches swung as security try to pull them apart.

A woman briefly becomes involved at one stage before being pulled away by a friend.

Police confirmed to Ross and John they attended the scene, but no arrests were made.

“We received report of a brawl involving a small group of men about,” a spokesperson said.

“The fighting had stopped a short time later.

“There were no injuries and no formal complaints received.”

81,408 racegoers were at Flemington yesterday.

Police were happy with the overall behaviour of the crowd.

A total of six punters were arrested — four were drunk, one was caught with drugs, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.