Cyclists welcome federal election funding promise

Cyclists have welcomed news the Coalition will spend $5 million on upgrading Yarra Boulevard.

The plan was announced by Josh Frydenberg on 3AW today.

Among the upgrades will be CCTV and lights.

Yarra Boulevard has been the subject of multiple incidents involving tacks being placed on the road in an attempt to injure cyclists.

“We think it’s going to be a very effective tool,” George Mihailides told 3AW Drive.

