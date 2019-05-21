3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dale Thomas pleads guilty to umpire abuse, cops hefty fine

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Dale Thomas has been fined $7500 after pleading guilty to umpire abuse.

Umpire Michael Barlow told the tribunal he warned Greater Western Sydney that it had too many players in its zone during the clash on Sunday.

He claims that comment triggered Thomas to yell “you can’t tell them that, d***head. You’re a ****ing cheat.”

Thomas has apologised to the umpire.

The AFL’s counsel, Jeff Gleeson QC, said there was no worse insult to level at an umpire than accusing them of cheating.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332