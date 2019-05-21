Dale Thomas pleads guilty to umpire abuse, cops hefty fine

Dale Thomas has been fined $7500 after pleading guilty to umpire abuse.

Umpire Michael Barlow told the tribunal he warned Greater Western Sydney that it had too many players in its zone during the clash on Sunday.

He claims that comment triggered Thomas to yell “you can’t tell them that, d***head. You’re a ****ing cheat.”

Thomas has apologised to the umpire.

The AFL’s counsel, Jeff Gleeson QC, said there was no worse insult to level at an umpire than accusing them of cheating.