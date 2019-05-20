Dale Thomas to front tribunal over umpire abuse

Dale Thomas will front the tribunal this week after being charged with umpire abuse.

The Carlton veteran was cited by the Match Review Officer in the wake of yesterday’s 93-point flogging by GWS.

Travis Varcoe, Rhys Mathieson and Ivan Soldo have all been offered one-game bans.

Lewis Jetta has already accepted his one-match suspension.

Shane Mumford has been given the all-clear over a collision with Marc Murphy.

It was the view of the MRO that Mumford’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances.