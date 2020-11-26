Dan Andrews bites back at Jeff Kennett’s Hawthorn funding claim

The Premier has fired back at Jeff Kennett over government funding to the Hawthorn football club.

A handful of AFL clubs received funding in this week’s state budget.

The Hawks did not.

Jeff Kennett told Neil Mitchell he believed it was because of his criticism of the Andrews Government throughout Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Daniel Andrews bit back on Thursday.

“Not everything is about him. That is news to him, I think,” Mr Andrews said of the former Liberal premier.

“I give very little thought to him because I am focused on the future, not 21 years ago.”

Sport Minister Martin Pakula said money could be available for Hawthorn in future budgets.

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)