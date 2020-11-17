Jeff Kennett says Hawks missed out on funding because of his government criticism

Jeff Kennett claims Hawthorn missed out on a $15 million grant for its training facility because of his criticism of the state government.

Richmond, North Melbourne, Essendon and Western Bulldogs will share some of the spoils of next week’s state budget funding, but not the Hawks.

Their president, a former Liberal premier, told Neil Mitchell the club had its project request approved by the department, but it was knocked back further up the chain.

“I can understand that,” Mr Kennett said on 3AW.

“That is Daniel (Andrews) saying ‘Jeff Kennett has been critical of us, therefore…’

Neil Mitchell: He wouldn’t do that.

Jeff Kennett: No, he wouldn’t, but he has. We’ve been told we’re not getting it.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)