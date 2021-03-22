Dan Butler has his say on THAT final minute free kick

St Kilda forward Dan Butler says he was attempting to tackle Callan Ward when given a free kick in the dying stages of Sunday’s thrilling win over the Giants.

The decision, which ensured the Saints would not lose to the match, split opinion.

Many believe Butler bumped Ward and the umpire should called play on.

The umpire paid a free kick for incorrect disposal, not holding the ball.

Butler told 3AW post-match it wasn’t a bump.

“Definitely a tackle,” Butler said on 3AW Football.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)