3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Dan Hannebery fractures foot, delaying..

Dan Hannebery fractures foot, delaying pre-season program

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Dan Hannebery has suffered another injury.

St Kilda revealed on Friday the star midfielder, who played just five games in his first year with the Saints, fractured a bone in his right foot.

The club said it was an “innocuous incident involving outdoor steps at his sister’s house in Perth” this week.

The Saints said Hannebery’s pre-season program would be pushed back two weeks, to the start of December.

But the fracture isn’t expected to impact the midfielder’s pre-season beyond the immediate recovery period.

The Saints have also announced that Bailey Rice, Brandon White and Robbie Young and had been delisted.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332