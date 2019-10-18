Dan Hannebery fractures foot, delaying pre-season program

Dan Hannebery has suffered another injury.

St Kilda revealed on Friday the star midfielder, who played just five games in his first year with the Saints, fractured a bone in his right foot.

The club said it was an “innocuous incident involving outdoor steps at his sister’s house in Perth” this week.

The Saints said Hannebery’s pre-season program would be pushed back two weeks, to the start of December.

But the fracture isn’t expected to impact the midfielder’s pre-season beyond the immediate recovery period.

The Saints have also announced that Bailey Rice, Brandon White and Robbie Young and had been delisted.