Dan Hannebery ‘still several weeks away’ from training fully

It would be a “surprise” to see Dan Hannebery play for St Kilda before May, according to Sportsday newsbreaker Tom Morris.

In more disappointing news for the Saints, Morris said on 3AW the All-Australian midfielder was still battling to get his body right.

“He won’t be back with the main group for several weeks and I’d be shocked if he played before Round 6, and I think everything would have to go right for that to happen,” Morris said.

Caroline Wilson: “You’re saying he’ll miss a quarter of the season?”

Tom Morris: “That’s the way it’s looking.”

