Dan Hannebery to play his first game for St Kilda this week

St Kilda’s finals hopes have received a massive boost.

Dan Hannebery will play his first game for the Saints this weekend.

And star defender Jake Carlisle will play his first game for the year.

The Saints welcome back the key pair for their crucial clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Hannebery has been plagued by injury troubles since joining St Kilda from Sydney, while Carlisle has been recovering from back surgery.

Both played in the VFL last weekend.