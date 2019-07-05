Dan Hannebery withdrawn from North Melbourne clash

Dan Hannebery won’t play for St Kilda this week.

He’s come out of the Saints’ squad ahead of their clash with North Melbourne in Tasmania.

He’s being “managed”.

The injury-troubled midfielder has played two games for St Kilda since joining the club from Sydney at the end of last season.

“It was always part of the plan that Dan would need a break at some point after an initial block of games, and with a bit of soreness lingering after the Richmond match, it made sense to do it this week,” the Saints said in a statement.

Jack Newnes comes back into St Kilda’s side, with Doulton Langlands added to the list of emergencies.