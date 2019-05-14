Dane Rampe cops hefty fine from the AFL over ‘little girl’ comment

Sydney’s Dane Rampe has copped a hefty smack from the AFL over his efforts on Friday night.

The Swan co-captain has been fined a whopping $10,000 for telling an umpire he “talks like a little girl” during the clash with Essendon.

Rampe will pay $5000 of that now and have the other $5000 suspended for the rest of his career.

He was also issued a suspended $1000 fine for climbing the goalpost.

He’ll have to pay that if he does it again.