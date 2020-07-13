Daniel Andrews accepts more help from the Australian Defence Force
Neil Mitchell says he’s glad to hear Daniel Andrews has accepted a further 1000 Australia Defence Force personnel to help deal with Victoria’s management of the coronavirus.
The Premier revealed on Monday the ADF members would be coming here to help.
“Good. Good,” Neil Mitchell said when hearing the news live on air.
“We have been arguing about that for weeks and he (Daniel Andrews) wouldn’t do it, but better late than never, I suppose.”
