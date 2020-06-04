Daniel Andrews called out for mixed messages over defiant protesters

“Has a loved one died? Don’t go to the gravesite and say you’re mourning. Say you’re protesting.”

“If you want to go to a wedding, don’t take confetti. Take a placard.”

And with that, Tony Jones launched a stinging critique of the mixed messages Premier Daniel Andrews is sending by refusing to talk as tough to protesters as the rest of us.

“It really does beggar belief that Daniel Andrews isn’t doing more to stop this blatant disregard for social distancing.”

“I’ve got no issue with why theses protesters are in fact protesting, but there’s a time and a place.

“The city is the place, but now is not the time.”