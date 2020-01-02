3AW
Daniel Andrews declares official ‘state of disaster’ in Victoria in several communities, giving the government ‘unprecedented’ power

20 mins ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

LATEST: Daniel Andrews has declared an official “state of disaster” in six Victorian shires and three alpine resorts, giving the government unprecedented powers to tackle the devastating bushfires.

It’s the first time they’ve been used since the legislation was created in the wake of the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

It means people in bushfire danger zones can be forced to leave their homes by law.

The Victorian Government took the extraordinary step of calling a press conference at 10.45 on Thursday after receiving word that weather conditions over the coming days were going to be even worse than expected.

“If you can leave, then you must leave,” Daniel Andrews said.

“We cannot guarantee your safety.”

The Premier also went on to confirm a second person had been killed in the fires.

There are grave fears still held for more than a dozen people, who remain unaccounted for.

THE IMPACTED SHIRES AND ALPINE RESORTS

  • East Gippsland Shire
  • Wellington Shire
  • Mansfield Shire
  • Wangaratta Rural Shire
  • Towong Shire
  • Alpine Shire
  • Mount Buller
  • Mount Hotham
  • Mount Stirling Alpine Resort
