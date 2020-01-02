UPDATE: 17 people remain ‘unaccounted for’ as concerns grow in East Gippsland

There are 17 people who remain “unaccounted for” in East Gippsland, the Premier has revealed.

It comes as devastating bushfires sweep the region.

One death has been confirmed so far, but Daniel Andrews warned on Thursday that list could grow.

“It may be that some of those people are safe, but we do hold very significant fears for the welfare of anybody who is missing at this time,” he said.

And the threat is far from from over.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville stressed that anybody remaining in East Gippsland should strongly consider leaving, if they can get out, ahead of unfavourable conditions over the next few days.

“That is our priority at the moment,” Ms Neville said.

“It’s not getting people in, it’s getting people out.

“We are heading into a Friday and Saturday where these fires around East Gippsland have the potential, again, to impact on communities.

“And that includes communities that have already been impacted.

“I cannot understate just how significant the risk continues to be.”

Mr Andrews and emergency services minister Lisa Neville gave an update on Thursday.

