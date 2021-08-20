3AW
Daniel Andrews issues grave warning to Victoria about COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
An exasperated Daniel Andrews has issued a grave warning to Victorians about the state’s COVID-19 situation.

The Premier says the state is “right on the edge” of cases spiraling out of control.

“And it’s not because contact tracers aren’t doing everything they can – they are,” Mr Andrews said.

“It’s not because we didn’t lockdown fast enough – we did.

“This Delta variant is so infectious it will find every breach, of every rule.”

Mr Andrews said it was a “bad day” for Victoria, on the back of 55 new cases.

“This is very, very serious,” he said.

“If we have a weekend this weekend like last weekend, well, next week, it will be like Sydney.

“It’s as simple as that.”

News
