Daniel Andrews issues grave warning to Victoria about COVID-19 cases
An exasperated Daniel Andrews has issued a grave warning to Victorians about the state’s COVID-19 situation.
The Premier says the state is “right on the edge” of cases spiraling out of control.
“And it’s not because contact tracers aren’t doing everything they can – they are,” Mr Andrews said.
“It’s not because we didn’t lockdown fast enough – we did.
“This Delta variant is so infectious it will find every breach, of every rule.”
Mr Andrews said it was a “bad day” for Victoria, on the back of 55 new cases.
“This is very, very serious,” he said.
“If we have a weekend this weekend like last weekend, well, next week, it will be like Sydney.
“It’s as simple as that.”