Daniel Andrews issues grave warning to Victoria about COVID-19 cases

An exasperated Daniel Andrews has issued a grave warning to Victorians about the state’s COVID-19 situation.

The Premier says the state is “right on the edge” of cases spiraling out of control.

“And it’s not because contact tracers aren’t doing everything they can – they are,” Mr Andrews said.

“It’s not because we didn’t lockdown fast enough – we did.

“This Delta variant is so infectious it will find every breach, of every rule.”

Mr Andrews said it was a “bad day” for Victoria, on the back of 55 new cases.