Daniel Andrews says Victorians ‘have to accept’ possible rate rises to manage new waste system

The Premier says Victorians have to accept the likelihood of council rate rises if they want a sustainable waste management industry.

Daniel Andrews joined Tom Elliott on Tuesday to further explain this week’s news there’ll be a roll out of a four-bin recycling scheme across the state.

“I think we all have to accept that we may have to pay a little bit more to make sure that we’ve got a sustainable waste industry,” Mr Andrews said on 3AW Drive.

“When you put your bins out, you’ve got to have some sense of confidence that the truck is going to come and pick them up.

“For quite a bit of last year we had real uncertainty in this industry.

“We had a number of rogue operators who had literally fallen over.”

Tom Elliott has previously expressed frustration at news his own council, Yarra, would collect some waste fortnightly, not weekly.

Mr Andrews said each council would ultimately decide when it collected each bin.

“My personal view as a ratepayer, and as the Premier as well, councils should be collecting that (general waste) bin every week,” he said.

