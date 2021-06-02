Daniel Andrews shares message to Victorians amid lockdown extension

Daniel Andrews has told Victorians to “keep fighting” and “be proud” in his first post on social media in well over a month.

The Premier, who remains on leave after suffering several broken ribs and vertebrae damage after slipping down stairs in early March, shared a message on his Facebook page on Wednesday night following the extension of the state’s fourth COVID-19 lockdown.

It was the first post on his usually active page since April 18.

“I won’t talk about how hard this is, or why it matters so much. You all know that,” the Premier wrote.

“But I did want to send a message to Victorians facing another week off work, away from school, or with the kids at home:

“Just because we’ve had to do this before, doesn’t mean it’s easy to do again.

“Some of us will be tired. Some stressed. Some sick to the back teeth of this pandemic. Maybe a mix of all three.

“But please know that every individual effort you made today, and everything you’ll do tomorrow and every day after will save lives.

“Record tests, record vaccinations, record fight – we’re doing this to protect our communities, our state and the entire country.

“Be proud of what you’ve achieved and be proud of our state too.

“Keep fighting, Victoria.”

