Daniel Ricciardo says there’s a silver lining to the shortened F1 season

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo says there is a silver lining to the shorter racing season this year.

Usually the season is spread out over 10 months.

This year, due to COVID-19, it runs for just six months.

“Now with the racing we’re … having three weekends in a row and then one week off. It’s busy and it is pretty exhausting but it is nice to just get into that rhythm and that routine,” he told Ross and Russel.

The 31-year-old Aussie said the shortened season has an up side.

“Most of my lockdown was at home in Perth,” he said.

“That’s the most time I’ve spent home in over a decade, so I enjoyed that.”

But tightened restrictions on activities due to COVID-19 mean the F1 star is “not in any bars or pubs getting ladsy with anyone”.

Ricciardo also weighed in on 19-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri’s potential.

“He certainly has talent, skill, I think he held really good composure,” he said of the Melbourne teenager who took home F3 world championship last weekend.

Image: Peter Fox / Getty