Daniher checks in with an injury update

A groin injury saw Essendon star Joe Daniher pull the pin on his 2019 season early in the year, but it hasn’t dimmed his spirits for a return next year.

Joe Daniher told 3AW on Saturday that his rehab is moving according to plan and he’ll be up and running in the next fortnight.

“I’m actually getting used to not playing, it’s not good,” joked Daniher.

“Hopefully it’s not too long before I’m back out there and back at it.

“I’m tracking really well and feeling a lot better.

“I’m now nine weeks post surgery and hopefully I can start running in the next fortnight.

“Let’s hope I have a clear run at preseason that will set me up for a sustainable couple of years.”

Daniher touched on the bleach trend that’s infiltrated the hanger.

“Orazio has gone full Guelfi!,” said Daniher.

“It’s not very good is it

“We’ve got some serious haircuts going across the group.”

Click PLAY below to listen to Daniher’s interview