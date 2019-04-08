Ross and John speak with Alice about her BIG wrap for The Rumour File on a dating app!

3AW Breakfast has tracked down Alice, the woman who listed The Rumour File as the usual “highlight of her day” on a dating app!

And in an even spookier twist, Ross and John spoke with her “dream dinner guest” by chance only minutes earlier!

Alice, 32, told the boys she’d only just set up her profile yesterday!

“So it’s spread fast,” she said with a laugh.

