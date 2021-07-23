3AW
David Koch shares his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccination being a requirement to attend AFL games

5 hours ago
Article image for David Koch shares his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccination being a requirement to attend AFL games

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch says he’d fully support proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry to AFL games.

“I’d be very happy for that,” he told 3AW on Friday night.

“It happens in the UK, it happens in the United States (and) you can’t go to the theatre without showing you’re vaccinated.

“The only way we’re going to get over this – I get trolled all the time by people who have a different opinion to me – but my view is the only way to beat this is to be vaccinated.”

Koch said it was no different to being required to get vaccinated against polio, or for yellow fever before heading overseas.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

