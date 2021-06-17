3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

David Mackay found not guilty after marathon tribunal

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for David Mackay found not guilty after marathon tribunal

Crows veteran David Mackay has been found not guilty for his bump on St Kilda’s Hunter Clark after a highly anticipated tribunal case.

The 32-year-old was sent straight to the tribunal for a contentious bump that left the Saints defender with a broken jaw.

Debate has raged over the incident with many players and coaches coming out in support of Mackay claiming unfortunate injuries are just part of the game.

During the trial the AFL, represented by QC Jeff Gleeson, argued Mackay’s conduct was “unreasonable in the circumstances”.

While the Crows called on biomechanics expert Dr Robert Crowther who argued Mackay was decelerating when he made contact with Clark.

Mackay will be free to line up for the Crows in their next clash against the Blues.

 

3AW Football
Football
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332