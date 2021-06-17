David Mackay found not guilty after marathon tribunal

Crows veteran David Mackay has been found not guilty for his bump on St Kilda’s Hunter Clark after a highly anticipated tribunal case.

The 32-year-old was sent straight to the tribunal for a contentious bump that left the Saints defender with a broken jaw.

Debate has raged over the incident with many players and coaches coming out in support of Mackay claiming unfortunate injuries are just part of the game.

During the trial the AFL, represented by QC Jeff Gleeson, argued Mackay’s conduct was “unreasonable in the circumstances”.

While the Crows called on biomechanics expert Dr Robert Crowther who argued Mackay was decelerating when he made contact with Clark.

Mackay will be free to line up for the Crows in their next clash against the Blues.