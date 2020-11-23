3AW
David Noble on the ‘Shinboner Spirit’ and THAT comment from Ben Buckley

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for David Noble on the ‘Shinboner Spirit’ and THAT comment from Ben Buckley

New North Melbourne coach David Noble says he had “no issue” with chairman Ben Buckley declaring the club needed to be back contending for a premiership in the next “two to three” years.

The comment sent social media into a spin, with many claiming the club was already placing “unrealistic” expectations on Rhyce Shaw’s replacement.

Speaking on 3AW, Noble said he had no issue with ambition.

He also shared his views on the “Shinboner Spirit” – a tag that has divided opinion in recent times, with some suggesting the Roos needed to leave it in the past.

“I think we need to embrace it,” he said.

“It is real.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Sportsday
Football
