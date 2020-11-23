David Noble on the ‘Shinboner Spirit’ and THAT comment from Ben Buckley

New North Melbourne coach David Noble says he had “no issue” with chairman Ben Buckley declaring the club needed to be back contending for a premiership in the next “two to three” years.

The comment sent social media into a spin, with many claiming the club was already placing “unrealistic” expectations on Rhyce Shaw’s replacement.

Speaking on 3AW, Noble said he had no issue with ambition.

He also shared his views on the “Shinboner Spirit” – a tag that has divided opinion in recent times, with some suggesting the Roos needed to leave it in the past.

“I think we need to embrace it,” he said.

“It is real.”

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)