David Schwarz has some advice for Richmond forward Tom Lynch

Melbourne great David Schwarz says Tom Lynch is at risk of making a “goose” of himself following yet another controversial clash with an opponent.

The Richmond forward has been treading a fine-line on the field in recent weeks, escaping suspension for an incident involving Brisbane’s Alex Witherden.

He drew condemnation on Monday night over a shot on Gold Coast defender Sam Collins.

He’s also escaped suspension for that incident, offered a $1000 fine by the Match Review Officer.

Lynch was also offered a $1000 fine for striking Jarrod Witts.

“If he keeps doing it, somebody will get him, somebody will line him up and we’ll say ‘Tom, you probably deserved it’,” Schwarz said during his weekly segment on 3AW Drive.

“Stop being a knucklehead, play the game and stop trying to be something you’re not.”

