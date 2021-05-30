David Teague explains why Marc Murphy was dropped (and how he took the news)

Carlton coach David Teague says the club’s eagerness to get Jack Martin back into the starting line-up was the main reason behind Marc Murphy’s omission this week.

The former captain and star midfielder will be the medical substitute against Sydney.

“We were really keen to get Jack Martin in,” Teague told 3AW Football before the game.

He said it “wasn’t easy” telling the veteran Carlton star he wasn’t playing this week.

“I will be honest, it wasn’t easy to deliver but we had to do it,” Teague said.

“Marc, to his credit, took it on the chin.”

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)