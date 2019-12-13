Dayne Beams to take another break from football

Collingwood midfielder Dayne Beams is taking another break from footy.

Beams, who has been dealing with mental health issues, will step away from training and playing.

He’d been back at the club recently after a break during the 2019 season following season-ending foot surgery.

At this stage, it’s unclear if or when he’ll be back.

“Trying to improve my quality of life and meet the demands of playing and training for football at the elite level continues to be a struggle,” Beams said in a statement.

“My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities.

“I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary.

“I want to thank all who have supported me and my family. I look forward to a brighter future.”

He’s contracted for another three years.

