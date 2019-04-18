Dayne Zorko joins us moments before the bounce at The Gabba

Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko joined us just moments before the bounce tonight.

He said he was looking forward to facing his predecessor as captain, Dayne Beams.

“It’ll be fine,” Zorko told 3AW Football.

“He’s now a Collingwood player, he’s obviously got a bit of history at the club.

“It’s good to have him back here and hopefully the crowd makes it pretty hostile for him.”

As for the key part of the game tonight? Zorko said contested ball would be “king”.