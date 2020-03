A deal has been done.

The AFL and their 850 players have agreed to a deal on pay for the rest of 2020.

Like every sector, the sport has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus crisis.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure said the players would be paid 50 per cent of their salaries until May 31.

The rest of the amount will depend on how many of the remaining 16 rounds, plus finals, are played in 2020.